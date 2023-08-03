The Best Way To Reheat Shrimp Without Drying It Out

Shrimp scampi is a tasty dish consisting of the eponymous shellfish, as well as pasta and seasonings like garlic and lemon. When reheating the dish, you'll want to use your oven to warm up both the seafood and the pasta simultaneously, as well as any other additions depending on your shrimp scampi recipe. Although you can do the same in a skillet, using the oven is a little less labor-intensive and can help you achieve the perfect texture for your shrimp and pasta.

Get started by setting the oven to 275 degrees. While you wait for the oven to heat up, grab your favorite casserole dish and use butter to grease it, spreading a thin layer of butter over the bottom. Next, take your shrimp scampi and add it to the dish, then sprinkle some water over it. Cover the dish with its lid or some aluminum foil if it doesn't have a lid. Then place it inside the oven. It should take about ten minutes for the dish to reach the desired temperature, but you can make certain by checking the internal temperature of the shrimp, which, according to the USDA, shellfish should be at least 145 degrees. At this point, you can enjoy a delicious, gourmet meal that hits all the right notes.