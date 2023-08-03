How To Get A Satisfyingly Gooey Cheese Pull Every Time

There are few things more satisfying than a good cheese pull, and massive ones routinely go viral on Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. But whether it's for your own personal satisfaction or social media fame, there are a few secrets to getting a good cheese pull. One of the most important is timing it just right.

We all know that there are certain cheeses that melt and pull better than others, but making sure you find the sweet spot in timing is an art and a science. In tests completed by the Western Dairy Center at Utah State University on the stretchability of mozzarella, scientists found that cheese that is too hot decreased in stretch quality. With the exception of certain nonfat cheeses made with inulin (a prebiotic soluble fiber), the optimal pull temperatures hovered between 140 – 158 degrees Fahrenheit and decreased significantly as temps rose toward 194 – 200 degrees.

Another study showed that cheese stretched better as it was cooling than as it was heating, even at the exact same temperature. Waiting for your cheese to cool to the optimal temperature range will significantly increase your pull, but waiting too long and letting it cool too much is disastrous — once cooled, the cheese will not remelt the same way, according to the International Journal of Food Properties.