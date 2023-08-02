For Perfectly Grilled Hot Dogs, Avoid Direct Heat

If you're really into getting gourmet with your hot dogs, you can also adjust the temperature of the entire grill depending on how much fat there is in your weiners. Some dogs are much leaner than others, and you can find that information printed right on the package in the nutritional label.

Grill your higher-fat hot dogs over medium heat for the best results, while dogs with less fat (including veggie dogs and turkey dogs) are best grilled over low heat.

Most of the time when you're grilling it's not good to keep fussing with the meat while it's cooking because leaving the lid of the grill open messes with the heat. Hot dogs, however, are already cooked, you're just cooking the outside and heating the inside, so it's important to keep moving them around while they're on the grill so they don't burn. Since hot dogs cook so quickly and they need to be turned a lot, grill your other meats like steaks and chicken first with the lid closed, then put your hot dogs on last. A standard-size frank should only take 5 to 8 minutes, while a jumbo dog like Costco's can take anywhere from 10 to 15 minutes.

Even if you're using low, indirect heat, your dogs can still burn if you walk away from the grill. Keep an eye on your hot dogs and keep turning them over until they're nice and brown so that no frank gets left behind.