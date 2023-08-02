What Aldi Brand Makes Its Baker's Corner Products?

With so many Baker's Corner products on the shelves, you might wonder which ones you should reach for first on your next grocery run. There are quite a few baking products that ADM seems to have nailed, from basics such as yeast, flour, and sugar to cake mixes.

In fact, according to Taste of Home, the Baker's Corner yellow cake mix is one of the best on the market and has a better vanilla flavor than some others from popular brands like Pillsbury and Betty Crocker. Aldi's yellow cake mix is also very versatile and can be used in lots of different recipes. One Redditor used it to make an apple-flavored cake that they claimed was so good they didn't even want to add frosting. Another great Baker's Corner product at Aldi that you shouldn't miss out on is the corn muffin mix. Perfect for fall evenings with a hot bowl of chili and beans, Baker's Corner corn muffin mix costs about half as much as Jiffy mix and is indistinguishable in taste, via Aldi Reviewer.

Besides these two well-loved Baker's Corner products, there are plenty of other cake mixes, frostings, and baking ingredients made by the brand that tastes amazing and cost less. But how about the products that don't quite live up to expectations?