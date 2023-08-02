What Aldi Brand Makes Its Baker's Corner Products?
Aldi is well-known for its great deals and has become especially popular for offering low prices on high-quality generic versions of name-brand products. In fact, some shoppers claim that Aldi's Tuscan dressing is better or just as good as Olive Garden's and that Aldi's spreadable cheese wedges are just as tasty and creamy as the Laughing Cow version. The same goes for Aldi's Baker's Corner products which are often just as good as their name-brand counterparts but sold for around half the price.
However, with Baker's Corner products, there's no need to guess who makes them because, according to Yahoo Finance, it was revealed in 2019 through a product recall that the company behind the popular cake mixes, baking ingredients, and frostings was ADM Milling Company. ADM is a multi-national flour milling and food production company that is based in Chicago and produces a lot of the flour for the Midwest market. They also make a lot of products under the Baker's Corner brand for Aldi, including flour, cake mix, sugar, frosting, brownie mix, corn muffin mix, and much more.
Aldi Baker's Corner products that are particularly great
With so many Baker's Corner products on the shelves, you might wonder which ones you should reach for first on your next grocery run. There are quite a few baking products that ADM seems to have nailed, from basics such as yeast, flour, and sugar to cake mixes.
In fact, according to Taste of Home, the Baker's Corner yellow cake mix is one of the best on the market and has a better vanilla flavor than some others from popular brands like Pillsbury and Betty Crocker. Aldi's yellow cake mix is also very versatile and can be used in lots of different recipes. One Redditor used it to make an apple-flavored cake that they claimed was so good they didn't even want to add frosting. Another great Baker's Corner product at Aldi that you shouldn't miss out on is the corn muffin mix. Perfect for fall evenings with a hot bowl of chili and beans, Baker's Corner corn muffin mix costs about half as much as Jiffy mix and is indistinguishable in taste, via Aldi Reviewer.
Besides these two well-loved Baker's Corner products, there are plenty of other cake mixes, frostings, and baking ingredients made by the brand that tastes amazing and cost less. But how about the products that don't quite live up to expectations?
Aldi Baker's Corner products that missed the mark
While much of the Baker's Corner lineup is full of delicious mixes and great ingredients, there are a couple that Aldi's shoppers weren't too impressed with. The first product is the Baker's Corner frostings. If you love all frosting, you probably won't mind Aldi's version. However, if you are used to homemade rich and creamy frosting with an authentic vanilla flavor, the Baker's Corner vanilla and cream cheese frostings are nothing to write home about, according to Aldi Reviewer.
Another Baker's Corner product that Aldi Reviewer didn't love was the chewy fudge brownie mix which they seemed to believe was okay but not amazing. However, over on Reddit, many commenters love Aldi's brand brownies and cream cheese frosting, so you may have to try it for yourself to know for sure where you stand. One thing that is for sure is that shopping at Aldi is a great way to save while getting products that are just as good or almost as good as the name brand. So, happy baking!