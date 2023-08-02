Canned Biscuits Are Perfect For An Ice Cream Sandwich Base

Ice cream sandwiches are a signature summer treat, and you don't have to rely on what's available in the freezer section of the grocery store — these warm-weather snacks are easy to make on your own. Plus, when you make them yourself, you can get creative with how you put them together, from the base to the ice cream and toppings. And if you're willing to break out the waffle iron, don't be afraid to try canned biscuits as your sandwich base. They're perfectly fluffy yet sturdy enough to hold a hard scoop (or two!) of ice cream. As famed flour brand White Lily points out, if you like shortcake desserts, chances are you'll appreciate the nuances of a biscuit ice cream sandwich.

You can use canned biscuits in a couple of ways. The first is to bake them in the oven. Then, once they rise, you can slice them in half and build your ice cream sandwich. Or, take things a step further by heating the biscuits in a waffle iron, which will give them a pleasantly tender, waffle-like shape and texture.