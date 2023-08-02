Canned Biscuits Are Perfect For An Ice Cream Sandwich Base
Ice cream sandwiches are a signature summer treat, and you don't have to rely on what's available in the freezer section of the grocery store — these warm-weather snacks are easy to make on your own. Plus, when you make them yourself, you can get creative with how you put them together, from the base to the ice cream and toppings. And if you're willing to break out the waffle iron, don't be afraid to try canned biscuits as your sandwich base. They're perfectly fluffy yet sturdy enough to hold a hard scoop (or two!) of ice cream. As famed flour brand White Lily points out, if you like shortcake desserts, chances are you'll appreciate the nuances of a biscuit ice cream sandwich.
You can use canned biscuits in a couple of ways. The first is to bake them in the oven. Then, once they rise, you can slice them in half and build your ice cream sandwich. Or, take things a step further by heating the biscuits in a waffle iron, which will give them a pleasantly tender, waffle-like shape and texture.
Try making ice cream sandwiches with a waffle iron
Canned biscuits can easily be purchased in the grocery store, and if you buy the bargain brand, they're pretty affordable. To make the ice cream sandwiches using oven-baked biscuits, simply cook the biscuits according to package instructions. Once they're done, cut them in half and let them cool for a few minutes (otherwise, the ice cream will melt as soon as it's squished into a sandwich). Then, place the ice cream between the biscuit's two halves.
For option two, which consists of cooking the biscuits in your waffle iron, the process is just as simple, and no oven is required. Add whole biscuits to the waffle iron — you can cook as many as four biscuits at a time, depending on the iron's size — and keep an eye on them while they cook. Every waffle iron is different, so heat them for a couple of minutes first, then check to see whether they're done. When the biscuits are toasted to your liking, remove them, and let them cool for a bit. Then, place the ice cream in between each waffled biscuit. Keep in mind that using the first option means the biscuits will be thinner, so you might want to use less ice cream than option two.
Get creative with your biscuit ice cream sandwiches
Biscuits have plenty of uses, and ice cream sandwich buns are just one of them — but don't let your creativity stop there. The doughy, flaky biscuit also pairs perfectly with compotes and jams, so for a truly unique ice cream sandwich, you can keep it simple with vanilla ice cream and offer extra flavor by topping the ice cream with a strawberry compote before adding that top biscuit bun.
The biscuits are easy to build on, too. If you're using a waffle maker, you can add chocolate chips to the biscuits to imitate chocolate-covered waffles. Adding semi-sweet chocolate chips will work perfectly with almost any ice cream flavor. You can also add blueberries or other small fruit to the biscuits before they're waffled.
The inner contents of the sandwich can change, too. You can choose the ice cream you'd like, then add it between the biscuits and coat it in any kind of topping, from rainbow sprinkles to crushed chocolate cookies to chocolate chips. Add a scoop of cookies and cream to the biscuits, then coat the ice cream in crushed chocolate wafer cookies for the ultimate cookies and cream treat. Or, melt marshmallows and chocolate on top of the biscuits as they cool, then top them with a scoop of vanilla for a sweet s'mores treat.