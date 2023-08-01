To Avoid A Soggy Disaster, Never Thaw Frozen Breaded Shrimp

This frozen breaded shrimp air fryer recipe lays down the basics when it comes to creating a convenient meal that offers an amazing taste and texture. Set the air fryer to 400 degrees and wait while it heats up. Once it reaches the desired temperature, take a few breaded shrimps and layer them in the bottom of the fryer basket. If you're making a lot of shrimp at once, place them in the basket in several batches to ensure optimum crispiness.

Allow the breaded shrimp to cook in the fryer for about four to five minutes. At this point, remove the basket and give it a shake to ensure the shrimp is cooking evenly. Place the basket back into the air fryer and allow the shrimp to cook for another four to five minutes. Keep in mind that you may need to cook a little bit longer if the shrimp is particularly large. Once the shrimp meets your crispiness standards, remove the basket and season according to your preferences. Along with salt and pepper, you can also add a spritz of lemon or even a little bit of tartar or cocktail sauce to complement the flavor of your breaded masterpiece.