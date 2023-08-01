To Avoid A Soggy Disaster, Never Thaw Frozen Breaded Shrimp
Frozen shrimp makes for a delicious and convenient meal, but using the wrong cooking method can lead to unwanted results. While some recipes recommend thawing shrimp and cooking them in the microwave, this technique can cause shrimp to become incredibly soggy. Instead, use an air fryer, and place frozen shrimp directly into the basket without thawing first.
Air fryers work similarly to a convection oven in that they supply hot air, which creates a nice, toasty crust on breaded items like shrimp. And because air fryers don't fry food in the traditional sense, you won't need to worry about possible safety issues with frozen items. For example, frying excessively icy food can lead to burns or, at the very least, cause oil to splash all over your stovetop. With an air fryer, frozen food cooks safely and without a huge mess. Using an air fryer also lets you achieve the deliciously toothsome texture that makes breaded shrimp a joy to eat.
How do air fryers create crispy, crunchy shrimp?
Air fryers consist of a heating element, fan, and basket that holds frozen shrimp and other items. As the heating element warms up, the fan disperses hot air over the food placed in the basket. Because air is dispersed over food at a rapid rate, frozen food cooks quickly, which then leads to a perfectly crispy exterior.
While an air fryer doesn't actually fry food in a conventional manner, the rapid heating method is similar to frying in the sense that it creates crispy breading on shrimp and other frozen foods. However, air-frying breaded shrimp doesn't require the same amount of oil as traditional frying. In fact, you can get away with using just a few teaspoons of oil on your food to enhance flavor when you use an air fryer. Along with creating a craveable texture, air frying is also better for you since you'll naturally use less oil. Now that you understand how air fryers work, the next step is to ensure that your frozen shrimp is as tasty as possible.
How to cook frozen shrimp in an air fryer
This frozen breaded shrimp air fryer recipe lays down the basics when it comes to creating a convenient meal that offers an amazing taste and texture. Set the air fryer to 400 degrees and wait while it heats up. Once it reaches the desired temperature, take a few breaded shrimps and layer them in the bottom of the fryer basket. If you're making a lot of shrimp at once, place them in the basket in several batches to ensure optimum crispiness.
Allow the breaded shrimp to cook in the fryer for about four to five minutes. At this point, remove the basket and give it a shake to ensure the shrimp is cooking evenly. Place the basket back into the air fryer and allow the shrimp to cook for another four to five minutes. Keep in mind that you may need to cook a little bit longer if the shrimp is particularly large. Once the shrimp meets your crispiness standards, remove the basket and season according to your preferences. Along with salt and pepper, you can also add a spritz of lemon or even a little bit of tartar or cocktail sauce to complement the flavor of your breaded masterpiece.