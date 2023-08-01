The Meat David Chang Says You Should Stop Grilling Immediately

As the chef and owner of New York's twice Michelin-starred Momofuku Ko, renowned culinary whiz David Chang has extensive experience when it comes to all things food. But, he also has strong opinions. Chang recently shared one of them on his podcast, "The Dave Chang Show," regarding the one meat he thinks people should stop grilling immediately: burgers. (Coincidentally, it's not his only burger-related pet peeve to date.)

According to Chang, grilling burgers only results in "carbonized crap" on the patty, which does little to enhance its overall flavor. He goes so far as to claim that "you would need to cook a burger over charcoal for 12 hours to get that smoky flavor," indicating that grilling isn't even close to the best method for achieving that much-desired taste.

Chang's stance will likely spark heated debate amongst grill enthusiasts, and probably will come as a surprise to the millions of Americans living in the 43 states where hamburgers are the most popular meat to grill. But, is there some "meat" to his opinion? Is it time to put down the grill tongs and experiment with new cooking techniques? Chang's suggested alternatives for cooking the perfect burger do sound pretty appetizing.