Here's How A Federal Minimum Wage Increase Could Affect The Food Industry

Service industry workers have rallied around raising the minimum wage for more than a decade. In 2012, thousands of NYC fast-food employees sparked a national labor movement dubbed the "Fight for $15," which resulted in $150 billion in raises for millions of workers. But as the cost of living continues to rise in cities across the country, even $15 an hour — which is still significantly higher than the minimum wage in many states — is insufficient. Indeed, boosting hourly wages is a central demand of Starbucks workers pushing to unionize.

On July 25, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Bobby Scott introduced the Raise the Wage Act of 2023, a bill that would raise the federal minimum wage from $7.25 (a rate that hasn't increased since 2009) to $17 per hour by 2028. If the bill makes it to the White House, the first wage increase would take effect in the third month of its enactment.

"No person working full-time in America should be living in poverty," Scott said in a statement. Sanders called $7.25 an hour a "starvation wage," adding that the minimum wage would be $23 an hour had it "increased with productivity" over the last 50 years.