A Minimum Wage Has Finally Been Set For NYC Food Delivery Workers

It looks like food delivery workers in New York City are about to get a significant pay increase. According to Gothamist, NYC Mayor Eric Adams announced on June 11 that new regulations concerning the wages of delivery personnel for apps like Grubhub, DoorDash, and Uber Eats will go into effect on July 12. These mandate that workers be paid a minimum of $17.96 an hour. The new regulations also stipulate that the pay be further raised to at least $19.96 by 2025.

According to the city's Department of Consumer and Worker Protections, this is almost three times what New York City's approximately 60,000 app-based delivery workers currently make on average. The old rate put their average income well below the city's current minimum wage of $15 an hour.

"This new minimum pay rate, up by almost $13.00 [per] hour, will guarantee these workers and their families can earn a living, access greater economic stability, and help keep our city's legendary restaurant industry thriving," Mayor Adams said in a statement (via CNN).

Perhaps unsurprisingly, executives of the delivery apps themselves are less than thrilled. After the mayor's announcement, DoorDash issued a statement that called the decision "extreme" and "deeply misguided." DoorDash, which made nearly $6.6 billion in 2022, also said it was considering litigation against the city to attempt to reverse these new regulations.