McDonald's Has Super Convenient Bagged Ice You Didn't Know About

Sometimes, bagged ice is essential, especially in the summer. Grocery stores and gas stations are the usual places to go if you want to grab a bag for your cookout or camping trip, but there's an unlikely place to get your ice fix that you may not have considered: McDonald's. It's not common knowledge, but McDonald's sells bags of ice in stores — and at a reasonable price. You can usually find them for between $0.99 and $1.50 per bag, with prices varying depending on region.

These are 8-pound bags, which works out to between $0.12 and $0.19 cents per pound. Compare that to 7-Eleven, where you can get a 10-pound bag for $2.50; you'll be paying $0.25 cents per pound, which is a big difference.

Though pricing will always depend on location and various other factors, it's clear that McDonald's ice is a steal, and it's convenient, too. All you have to do is ask at the cash register or drive-thru.