The Sweet Trick To Getting A Cotton Candy Soda At McDonald's

McDonald's has a lot of drink options. In fact, you could go into any Mcdonald's and get Coca-Cola, Sprite, Hi-C, lemonade, and the list can go on. However, for all of these drink choices, if you were to go into McDonald's and ask for a cotton candy soda, don't be surprised if the cashier has absolutely no idea what you're talking about

It should be obvious that cotton candy-flavored soda isn't exactly something most people at McDonald's have ever heard of. Nonetheless, that doesn't mean it's not possible to get one. All you need is a certain mixture to skirt around the menu. Luckily, you don't need to order anything complicated or memorize a complex list of steps. On the contrary, to make your cotton candy soda, all you have to do is order a Sprite. Once you have your Sprite, you'll want to add a few pumps of vanilla syrup — something usually offered for the McCafe line of coffees — into the soda and then mix until the syrup dissolves.