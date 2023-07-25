The Sweet Trick To Getting A Cotton Candy Soda At McDonald's
McDonald's has a lot of drink options. In fact, you could go into any Mcdonald's and get Coca-Cola, Sprite, Hi-C, lemonade, and the list can go on. However, for all of these drink choices, if you were to go into McDonald's and ask for a cotton candy soda, don't be surprised if the cashier has absolutely no idea what you're talking about
It should be obvious that cotton candy-flavored soda isn't exactly something most people at McDonald's have ever heard of. Nonetheless, that doesn't mean it's not possible to get one. All you need is a certain mixture to skirt around the menu. Luckily, you don't need to order anything complicated or memorize a complex list of steps. On the contrary, to make your cotton candy soda, all you have to do is order a Sprite. Once you have your Sprite, you'll want to add a few pumps of vanilla syrup — something usually offered for the McCafe line of coffees — into the soda and then mix until the syrup dissolves.
It supposedly does taste like cotton candy
If you want to order a cotton candy soda at McDonald's, at least just for the novelty, make sure the Sprite is original. In other words, the drink combination can't be done with Sprite Zero Sugar. However, if you do decide to try the mixture, TikTok user mcdonalds_hacks101 already shared his thoughts on the flavor saying, "It actually tastes like cotton candy."
Oddly enough, mcdonalds_hacks101 made another video detailing how to make a cotton candy milkshake. According to the user, to make the shake, you should order a vanilla milkshake and request that blue raspberry slushie syrup be added. The result should be a light-blue milkshake that tastes strikingly like cotton candy.
It's important to note that although it is possible to make these hacks at your local McDonald's, it does depend if the employees are willing to make it. Some locations may have no problem making this or other items from McDonald's unofficial secret menu, while others may not allow it.
McDonald's also has a cotton candy cone
If you want to enjoy a cotton candy treat from McDonald's but don't necessarily feel like making it yourself, you'll be happy to know that McDonald's does serve a cotton candy ice cream cone known as the Cotton Candy Twister. The only catch is that said cone isn't available in the United States. It's available in Oman, which is in the Middle East. The Cotton Candy Twister appears to be the chain's standard vanilla soft-serve swirled with a bright reddish-pink syrup — presumably the cotton candy flavoring.
A similar product, known as the Cotton Candy McFloat, exists in the Philippines as well. It is a variation of the chain's McFloat line or ice cream floats made with soda and soft-serve ice cream. The Cotton Candy McFloat seems to be made by mixing a clear soda with pink and blue syrup before topping it with vanilla soft-serve. This gives the drink the appearance of having cotton candy blended into it.
While it is unknown if the Cotton Candy Twister or McFloat will ever make their way to the United States, you can at least find some comfort in making your cotton candy soda or shake. Who knows? Maybe if the hack gets popular enough, McDonald's may take notice!