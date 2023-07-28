The Freezer Hack That Prevents Plastic Wrap From Sticking All Over
Plastic wrap is a real lifesaver in the kitchen, but its stickiness is both a benefit and a drawback. While you want it to cling to dishes and pots, you don't want it to cling to itself, which is a common occurrence. Fortunately, there's a simple and convenient way to wield plastic wrap efficiently and with little aggravation. According to Today, plastic wrap is best stored in the freezer, not in a room-temperature drawer or pantry.
There are a few scientific reasons why this trick is so beneficial when it comes to food storage. Similar to tape, the molecular makeup of plastic wrap (which typically consists of polyethylene) tends to be less effective, i.e., sticky, when temperatures drop. Cold temperatures also decrease static electricity, which is another reason why plastic wrap tends to stick to itself. Keep in mind that while SC Johnson doesn't officially sanction the tip in relation to its popular product Saran Wrap, evidence points to this hack being a bona fide winner.
How well does this hack actually work?
Like most food prep hacks, it's hard to tell just how effective the tip is until it's actually put into action. Fortunately, a TikTok clip established that the freezer trick is quite adept at preventing common plastic wrap-related frustrations. In the video, a content creator explains that their aunt recommended the tip after watching them struggle to wrap up leftovers for the fridge. Upon receiving the clever recommendation, the creator puts their roll of plastic wrap in the freezer overnight and is stunned by what they find in the morning.
@officialtiktoknurse
BRUH. DO IT ITS LIFE CHANGING🔥🔥🔥 #WeekendVibes #todayyearsold #learnontiktok #nursesoftiktok #foryou #lifehacks #lifetips #momsoftiktok #mindblown
To demonstrate the effectiveness of cold plastic wrap, the TikToker squeezes part of the roll, then easily smooths it back out again. This is a far cry from the typically sticky situation that results when plastic wrap becomes even a smidge wrinkled. Commenters on the video are equally impressed, with one stating, "Please tell your aunt THANK YOU!!!" Another mirrored the sentiments of a lot of people by saying, "If only I knew this before I destroyed every box in a five-mile radius from sheer rage." And frozen plastic wrap is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to helpful hacks and tricks.
Other nifty plastic wrap tips to try at home
Along with subjecting your handy plastic wrap to cold temps, the material will also become easier to handle when you do so with a bit of wetness. In this case, moisten your fingers, then rub them along the edges of ceramic or glass containers and dishes. As to why moisture might aid in stickiness, a person commenting on a Stack Exchange post posits that the addition of a gelatin-like adhering agent to plastic wrap could be a worthwhile explanation, as gelatin tends to become far stickier when exposed to water. Lifehacker came to similar conclusions thanks to a Reddit thread.
When it comes to pulling plastic wrap from the roll, many people overlook the ingenious design of the box. Most brands of plastic wrap have little tabs on both ends of the box, and these are designed to keep the roll staple while you extract the sheet. While the design varies from brand to brand, most tabs can easily be pushed in to perform this essential duty. When you can wield plastic wrap with aplomb, food storage might not seem like such a chore.