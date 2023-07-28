The Freezer Hack That Prevents Plastic Wrap From Sticking All Over

Plastic wrap is a real lifesaver in the kitchen, but its stickiness is both a benefit and a drawback. While you want it to cling to dishes and pots, you don't want it to cling to itself, which is a common occurrence. Fortunately, there's a simple and convenient way to wield plastic wrap efficiently and with little aggravation. According to Today, plastic wrap is best stored in the freezer, not in a room-temperature drawer or pantry.

There are a few scientific reasons why this trick is so beneficial when it comes to food storage. Similar to tape, the molecular makeup of plastic wrap (which typically consists of polyethylene) tends to be less effective, i.e., sticky, when temperatures drop. Cold temperatures also decrease static electricity, which is another reason why plastic wrap tends to stick to itself. Keep in mind that while SC Johnson doesn't officially sanction the tip in relation to its popular product Saran Wrap, evidence points to this hack being a bona fide winner.