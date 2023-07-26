Is Free Subs For Life Really Worth Legally Changing Your Name To 'Subway'?
What would you do to eat free from your favorite fast food restaurant for life? If you're a big fan of Subway, you can put your loyalty to the test with one of the chain's wildest promotional efforts yet. One sub-loving fan who legally changes their name to "Subway" will get to eat free from Subway for life.
Now, don't just go rushing to the courthouse quite yet. Here's how it's going to work: Any fan willing to participate in the challenge can visit SubwayNameChange.com between August 1 and August 4 and make a promise to legally change their name to be entered to win the grand prize. Only one winner will be chosen to make the identity switch, and Subway will reimburse the lucky fan for any legal costs that the title change requires. So, Subway fans, don't be shy: not even Subway was always called Subway.
This promotional push follows the company's latest revamp of its menu, which included the addition of freshly sliced meats and four brand-new Deli Hero subs on July 11. Per a July 26 press release, the chain has already sold two million of those subs following the initial announcement.
This promotion joins other extreme campaigns by Subway
While a legal name change is pretty far out there, this isn't the first extreme campaign Subway has put out for dedicated fans to try. A few years ago, one passionate Subway enthusiast got a foot-long tattoo of the Subway Series logo on his back to receive the same prize of free subs for life. He waited in line for two days for the honor and cited the chain's role in helping him create a healthier lifestyle as a big reason for his bold choice. And he wasn't the only one. Other fans also committed to smaller tattoos that day and received free subs for a year. Prior to that campaign, Subway once gave away a million free subs to celebrate its "Subway Series" menu. The chain offered up the same deal this year in honor of its new freshly sliced deli meats.
According to the current promotion's official rules, potential winners of this lifetime-sandwich deal will have to undergo a background check, but barring any extenuating circumstances, once cleared, they'll receive a cool $50,000 worth of Subway gift cards to use in perpetuity. If Subway really is that generous, maybe it wouldn't be so bad to legally become "Subway," too. Are you up for the challenge?