Is Free Subs For Life Really Worth Legally Changing Your Name To 'Subway'?

What would you do to eat free from your favorite fast food restaurant for life? If you're a big fan of Subway, you can put your loyalty to the test with one of the chain's wildest promotional efforts yet. One sub-loving fan who legally changes their name to "Subway" will get to eat free from Subway for life.

Now, don't just go rushing to the courthouse quite yet. Here's how it's going to work: Any fan willing to participate in the challenge can visit SubwayNameChange.com between August 1 and August 4 and make a promise to legally change their name to be entered to win the grand prize. Only one winner will be chosen to make the identity switch, and Subway will reimburse the lucky fan for any legal costs that the title change requires. So, Subway fans, don't be shy: not even Subway was always called Subway.

This promotional push follows the company's latest revamp of its menu, which included the addition of freshly sliced meats and four brand-new Deli Hero subs on July 11. Per a July 26 press release, the chain has already sold two million of those subs following the initial announcement.