Newk's X Grillo's Dill Pickle Hot Sauce Review: It's All Tang And No Twang

Alongside the introduction of its brand new Blazing Hot Pickle Chips, pickle connoisseurs Grillo's has teamed up with Newks to bring us an exciting new anomaly — Grillo's Dill Pickle Hot Sauce. What started as a Kickstarter passion project for Newks founder Jake Newcomb in 2019 has quickly flourished into a boutique hot sauce brand that ships nationwide. Known for making creative hot sauces using fruits and other ingredients you might not expect, a dill pickle-flavored hot sauce is a natural fit for the brand. With the increasing popularity of Nashville hot chicken (and hot chicken-inspired snacks), this combination of extreme heat with the sweet, brine-y tang of dill pickles is a winner for many fried chicken fans and others who indulge in spicy food.

Now, there is only one question that remains: Is the Newks Grillo's Dill Pickle Hot Sauce any good? And does it deliver the hot and tangy flavor promised on the label? Okay, maybe that's two questions, but we have answers to both of them in our review of this specialty hot sauce.