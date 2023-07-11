Snyder's Of Hanover Nashville Hot Pretzel Pieces Review: Like Crunchy Bits Of Nashville Hot Chicken

It's time to answer the hot-button questions: What do these Nashville Hot Pretzel Pieces taste like and how spicy are they? After our first bite, we were completely shocked that these hot pretzels didn't taste at all like we expected.

What we initially anticipated was to taste the spice, but actually, it's the pickle flavor that you taste first. This tangy flavor reminded us of pickle-flavored chips before the heat came on. The spice was moderate, but it stayed on our palate for a bit. You won't need a glass of milk after one of these, they aren't that hot, but eating a few of them in a handful could perhaps leave you thirsty.

The biggest surprise in our taste test of these hot pretzels was that instead of being an overwhelmingly spicy novelty, they are a surprisingly balanced snack. The combination of chili pepper and pickle gives off a smokey sweetness that is chased by a spicy kick. This leaves you ready to dive back into the bag for another sweet and tangy bite.