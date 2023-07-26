Upgrade Your Classic Cupcakes By Baking Them In An Ice Cream Cone
Making the perfect cupcake means your sweet treat will always be a crowd-pleaser. Cupcakes are pretty easy to prepare; all of the baking and decorating can be done beforehand, and guests can grab whichever one they want without you having to get the cake cutter out. While parchment paper holders are a fun way to get creative with cupcakes' style, you can make these desserts stand out even more by baking them in ice cream cones instead. The cone makes it easy to handle the cupcake without making a mess.
This might go without saying, but the trick is to make sure you're using ice cream cones with a flat bottom. The pointed cones won't balance well and will wind up falling over while the cupcakes bake.
And, surprisingly, the cones themselves won't burn while you bake them, leaving you with a cupcake perfectly shaped like an ice cream cone.
How to make cupcakes in ice cream cones
Baking cupcakes in cones isn't much different than preparing them in typical cupcake holders. Just whip up your batter, then add it to each cone, keeping in mind that the batter will rise a bit as it cooks. (You can use a piping bag with a wide hole if you're worried about the cone being too narrow.)
To secure the cones while they bake, food blogger Samantha Merritt of Sugar Spun Run says you should use a cupcake tin and place one cone in each cupcake holder. To make them more secure, you can crumple foil around each cone, but it isn't necessary.
From there, carefully transfer the cupcake tin to the oven, making sure all of the cones stay steady. Then, simply bake them the same way you would cupcakes — about 20 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Once the cupcakes are done, let them cool, then top them with frosting of your choice.
The best flavors for ice cream cone cupcakes
The flavor with which you prepare the cupcakes is up to you, and you can get as creative as you want with how you make them. Sprinkles are a common ice cream topping; you can channel that by adding sprinkles to the batter and pretend it's truly an ice cream cone. Add crushed cookies to the batter for a cookies and cream take. A swirl of caramel or peanut butter is a great way to add flavor, too.
As for the frosting, either spread it with a knife or take things a step further. Use a piping bag to swirl the frosting over top of the cupcakes; this will make them look more like ice cream cones.
Because the cones don't refrigerate too well, you shouldn't frost the cupcakes until you're ready to serve them. They'll stay fresh on the counter for a couple of days, so you can bake them up to two days in advance.