Upgrade Your Classic Cupcakes By Baking Them In An Ice Cream Cone

Making the perfect cupcake means your sweet treat will always be a crowd-pleaser. Cupcakes are pretty easy to prepare; all of the baking and decorating can be done beforehand, and guests can grab whichever one they want without you having to get the cake cutter out. While parchment paper holders are a fun way to get creative with cupcakes' style, you can make these desserts stand out even more by baking them in ice cream cones instead. The cone makes it easy to handle the cupcake without making a mess.

This might go without saying, but the trick is to make sure you're using ice cream cones with a flat bottom. The pointed cones won't balance well and will wind up falling over while the cupcakes bake.

And, surprisingly, the cones themselves won't burn while you bake them, leaving you with a cupcake perfectly shaped like an ice cream cone.