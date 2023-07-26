What Exactly Is A Honey Bun Cake?

If you're at all in tune with baking trends, you've likely heard about honey bun cake. This baked dessert has become popular thanks to viral recipes and videos demonstrating its gooey texture. But just what exactly is honey bun cake? The ingredient list might surprise you, as honey itself isn't actually included in this treat.

Honey bun cake is inspired by honey buns — those packaged pastries you can get at the convenience store. It's a warm, comforting cake with vanilla glaze and a swirl of brown sugar and cinnamon in the middle, similar to the glaze and cinnamon featured in this classic pastry. It, therefore, resembles a honey bun not only in appearance when cut into but also in taste.

In addition, honey bun cake is unbelievably moist and relatively easy to make. The secret to its dewy texture? Sour cream. With its sweet appeal and low-effort preparation, it's no wonder this creation has taken the internet by storm.