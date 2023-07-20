How To Clean That Incredibly Annoying Gap Between Your Counter And Stove

A clean kitchen is a happy, healthy kitchen, but some areas are harder to reach than others. This is certainly true of the space between the stove and your countertop, which seems tailor-made to catch crumbs, dust, and other forms of debris. According to an interview with a professional cleaning company's director of franchise operations (per Martha Stewart), the best way to clean this area is the most straightforward. If possible, Kathy Cohoon recommends moving the oven to access the gap between it and the counter easily.

Once the area is accessible, clear away any dirt clinging to the side of the stove and the counter. Next, use a broom or vacuum cleaner to remove the debris that has fallen to the floor. Finish up using a cleanser to clean the oven, counter, floor, and any other areas normally blocked off. Of course, not everyone can move their stove around, particularly if it's wedged in its nook or you're concerned about damaging the utility connections in the back. In this case, you can employ some other helpful cleaning techniques.