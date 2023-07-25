1886 Chocolate Cake Is More Famous Than The Hotel That Created It

If you love rich, moist chocolate cake, then you've got to try 1886 Chocolate Cake. 1886 Chocolate Cake is a silky smooth, decadent chocolate cake that was first created by a woman named Helen Corbitts for the Driskill Hotel in Texas.

Pastry chef Kristen Groth explained to Fox that Helen Corbitts was "the curator of all culinary aspects of the Driskill" back when it was first opened in the 19th century. Although Austin Monthly cites the Driskill Hotel as being famous thanks to its numerous rumored hauntings, the Driskill's chocolate cake may actually be more well-known than the hotel itself, thanks to the delicious recipe that the hotel is still cooking up today.

To get a better feel for what makes 1886 Chocolate Cake so special, it pays to know a bit more about the history behind this cake. And, if you want to taste some for yourself without making a trip out to Texas, you can also try your hand at an easy at-home recipe for this cake.