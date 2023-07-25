The One Thing To Keep In Mind When Making Paleo Mayo At Home

For followers of the Paleo diet, adjusting your standard assortment of foods and changing recipes based on suggested ingredients is a given. While the parameters of a Paleo diet can be hard to measure, in the most general sense, foods that didn't exist 10,000 years ago are off-limits. You can eat your heart out when it comes to meat, eggs, nuts, and fresh produce, but you might have to say goodbye to some of the packaged snacks and condiments you've grown accustomed to over the years. Believe it or not, though, mayonnaise isn't one of them — all you need is a bit of avocado oil.

Luckily, for health-conscious foodies who can't get enough mayonnaise, there's a way to make this beloved condiment Paleo-friendly. Traditional mayonnaise is often made with egg, mustard, garlic, lemon, salt, and oil. Vegetable or soybean oil is usually the suggested oil for this popular condiment due to its neutral flavor and low price point. In fact, in 2022, Statista found soybean oil to be the most consumed oil in the U.S. Unfortunately, for Paleo followers, vegetable oil is off-limits; this variety tends to be heavily processed and contains high levels of omega-6, ultimately throwing off the body's consumption of fatty acids.

If you're determined to make a homemade mayonnaise that works with your dietary restrictions, you can make mayonnaise at home by swapping out vegetable oil for a Paleo-approved variety.