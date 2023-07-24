Aldi's Friendly Farms Tilts Yogurt Is A Cheap Chobani Flip Copycat

Aldi's lawyers sure know how to (mostly) stay out of trouble. The brand's niche is in mimicking proprietary brands while also making sure there are enough differences in packaging and trademarks. Often, this means taking the name of a popular brand and changing it ever so slightly. For example, Aldi's Happy Farms Spreadable Cheese Wedges copies the cheese wedges from Laughing Cow. Or Aldi's Hedafen ibuprofen, which sounds close enough to a brand name like Nurofen.

Sometimes, the product names are not an obvious giveaway but the packaging will deliver a sense of deja vu. Take Aldi's Friendly Farms Tilts yogurt, which references (or copies) the Chobani Greek yogurt Flip. The clue is in the words Tilts and Flip, which points to a key design and packaging element for both products. Specifically, they each feature two compartments: one for yogurt and one for toppings, and customers can easily tip the toppings into the yogurt compartment, stir the mixture, and eat it. The good news? The Tilts cost $1.19 a serving compared to the Flips, which cost between $1.38 to $1.49 each at major retailers.