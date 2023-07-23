Elevate Taco Tuesday With This Toaster Tortilla Hack
Tacos are typically a midweek afterthought, but what if we told you there was a way to revolutionize Taco Tuesday? One TikTok user "accidentally discovered" a game-changing hack that transforms a plain tortilla into a homemade gordita in a matter of seconds. By popping a tortilla into the toaster, it will "poof" up and create an easily sliceable slit that makes way for your favorite toppings.
The best part? It's entirely (okay, mostly) foolproof and requires only a toaster — meaning even the most novice cook in your household can whip up a gourmet-looking gordita in no time. While we can't promise these toaster tortillas will be exactly like the real deal, we can promise they'll elevate your Taco Tuesday to new heights. Think of it as a shortcut to deliciousness.
Don't be fooled by the simplicity of this hack, either. The versatile tortilla trick yields a base for a dish that is far from boring. With the right ingredients, these popped-up tortillas can turn into a delicious blank canvas for all kinds of flavors and textures. So grab some tortillas, throw them in the toaster, and get creative with your favorite toppings. If you need help perfecting the poof, we'll show you exactly how to make these tortillas your new go-to for Taco Tuesday (or any day of the week, for that matter).
How to get a perfectly puffy tortilla
First things first, you're going to need the right kind of tortillas. Flour tortillas will give you the best results here, as they are less prone to breaking than corn tortillas. They should be small enough to fit inside your toaster, which means you likely can't use fajita tortillas here. Mission Street Taco Flour Tortillas are the star of the show in the TikTok video featuring the original hack but feel free to experiment with other brands and sizes until you find your perfect fit.
With your tortillas at room temperature, you can now pop them into your toaster on medium heat. Before trying this hack, it's important to check if your toaster has a wire clamp that could stop your tortilla from expanding. Once the tortilla is inside and the toaster is running, all you have to do is wait. Listen for the toaster's "ding," or wait until you see them properly poofed up and take them out yourself.
One thing to keep in mind is timing, timing, timing. You want to cut your tortilla while it's still warm before it has a chance to deflate after toasting. Similarly, it's worth paying attention to any odd sights or smells. Some have reported that their toasters burned the edges of their tortillas, so it's worth keeping an eye on everything as you wait for them to toast.
Get your fill: How to stuff a toaster tortilla
The traditional Mexican gordita is a legendary street-food classic made by stuffing a warm, thick tortilla with a delicious filling like refried beans, spiced ground beef, cheese, and shredded lettuce. However, with this handy toaster tortilla hack, you can stuff your puffy tortillas with whatever you like.
From roasted chicken with avocado cream to cumin-spiced pulled pork, the possibilities are endless when it comes to filling your puffy tortillas. For a vegetarian option, try a medley of grilled veggies like zucchini, onions, and bell peppers tossed with feta cheese and drizzled with homemade taco sauce. Or, if your Taco Tuesdays start with breakfast, whip up a batch of scrambled eggs, sliced bacon, avocado, and crumbled feta cheese.
With this simple hack, you don't need a passport to explore the delicious flavors of Mexican cuisine. Test a few different brands and sizes of tortillas and get creative with your ingredients. If you still prefer crispy, hard-shelled tortillas, try this TikTok tortilla hack that's perfect for personalizing homemade tacos with nothing more than a cup and a microwave (and tortillas, of course).