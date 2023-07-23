Elevate Taco Tuesday With This Toaster Tortilla Hack

Tacos are typically a midweek afterthought, but what if we told you there was a way to revolutionize Taco Tuesday? One TikTok user "accidentally discovered" a game-changing hack that transforms a plain tortilla into a homemade gordita in a matter of seconds. By popping a tortilla into the toaster, it will "poof" up and create an easily sliceable slit that makes way for your favorite toppings.

The best part? It's entirely (okay, mostly) foolproof and requires only a toaster — meaning even the most novice cook in your household can whip up a gourmet-looking gordita in no time. While we can't promise these toaster tortillas will be exactly like the real deal, we can promise they'll elevate your Taco Tuesday to new heights. Think of it as a shortcut to deliciousness.

Don't be fooled by the simplicity of this hack, either. The versatile tortilla trick yields a base for a dish that is far from boring. With the right ingredients, these popped-up tortillas can turn into a delicious blank canvas for all kinds of flavors and textures. So grab some tortillas, throw them in the toaster, and get creative with your favorite toppings. If you need help perfecting the poof, we'll show you exactly how to make these tortillas your new go-to for Taco Tuesday (or any day of the week, for that matter).