What Is A Flower Nail And How Can It Help Your Cake Bakes?

With so many cake recipes out there, you could probably bake a different cake every day for years and never make a repeat. One challenge almost every baker encounters no matter what the recipe, however, is getting cakes to come out with flat tops. Anyone who's made a layer cake knows that if the cakes dome up in the middle when they're in the oven, that it's impossible to stack the layers unless you slice the top off each cake. Single-layer and sheet pan cakes suffer, too — they don't look flat, and you end up wasting cake by cutting away the bumps. There are lots of things you can do to battle the bulge, but one of the easiest cake-making hacks is repurposing a little piece of equipment you might already have if you like to decorate cakes: a flower nail.

If you've never heard of a flower nail, it's a little piece of metal that cake decorators use to make buttercream flowers. It's designed to hold the frosting away from your fingertips while you pipe delicate flower shapes, but you can also use it to keep your cakes nice and flat. All you need to do is place it in the middle of the cake before you bake it.