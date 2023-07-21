New Report Shows Some States Want To Hire Teenagers As Bar Servers
Some diners might have noticed that one server might take a beverage order yet another person will deliver alcohol to the table. That's because, in many states, legislation prohibits servers under the age of 18 to present alcohol to a guest. Yet, because of a recent legislative change, some states are removing that age barrier and allowing younger servers to deliver alcohol.
Seven states, including Iowa, Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, New Mexico, and Alabama, have lowered the age-related alcohol serving requirement to under 18. Several additional states have proposed similar bills now awaiting legislative debate. For example, Wisconsin is considering lowering its age requirement to 14.
Industry lobbies have presented the new laws as a way to create a larger pool of hospitality workers, especially as younger employees might be willing to work lower wage jobs. However, opponents to these bills have raised concerns over children being put into potentially difficult situations, such as dealing with intoxicated patrons. Meanwhile, the service industry continues to experience significant labor shortages, in part due to claims of unfair working conditions and lackluster compensation. Although finding ways to alleviate the worker shortage can be beneficial, some worry that lowering the bar servers' age requirement might have more detrimental side effects than positive ones.
Lowering alcohol serving age requirements could be risky
The ripple effect of minors bringing a guest a beer might be as cloudy as the head on that beverage. Younger workers could face higher risks of underage drinking and increased harassment, for instance. Moreover, restaurant work might give teens responsibility, but it won't necessarily create a bountiful savings account. Jobs in the restaurant industry, specifically those that are associated with bars, can be filled with positions that are tip-driven, which can further lead to a lower or less stable income stream.
In addition, teens' exposure to alcohol can be a concern. While 2023 research conducted by the Center for Alcohol Policy shows that the majority of Americans support alcohol regulation, allowing underage workers to serve alcohol might nevertheless entice them to take that sip. Given that drinking at a younger age is linked to alcohol abuse later in life, as per data collected by the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, it makes sense that keeping minors separate from the bar has been an industry standard.
Then, there are labor issues. While many hospitality workers have started to unionize for better pay and working conditions, stricter policies on child labor might soon become part of the conversation. Ultimately, people might want to look at the face of the person bringing their drink to the table, as that server might not even be able to help out as the designated driver for the ride home.