New Report Shows Some States Want To Hire Teenagers As Bar Servers

Some diners might have noticed that one server might take a beverage order yet another person will deliver alcohol to the table. That's because, in many states, legislation prohibits servers under the age of 18 to present alcohol to a guest. Yet, because of a recent legislative change, some states are removing that age barrier and allowing younger servers to deliver alcohol.

Seven states, including Iowa, Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, New Mexico, and Alabama, have lowered the age-related alcohol serving requirement to under 18. Several additional states have proposed similar bills now awaiting legislative debate. For example, Wisconsin is considering lowering its age requirement to 14.

Industry lobbies have presented the new laws as a way to create a larger pool of hospitality workers, especially as younger employees might be willing to work lower wage jobs. However, opponents to these bills have raised concerns over children being put into potentially difficult situations, such as dealing with intoxicated patrons. Meanwhile, the service industry continues to experience significant labor shortages, in part due to claims of unfair working conditions and lackluster compensation. Although finding ways to alleviate the worker shortage can be beneficial, some worry that lowering the bar servers' age requirement might have more detrimental side effects than positive ones.