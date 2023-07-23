Add Cucumber To Lemonade For A Refreshing Twist

Among the best things to eat and drink to recover on a hot day, lemonade deserves a spot near the top of the list. For those of us who enjoy simple refreshing drinks on a whim, lemonade not only proves to be sweet and tangy, but fairly simple to make. For every 6 cups of water, mix in the citrus juice from 8-10 lemons, 1 cup of sugar, and plenty of ice.

While lemonade provides variety when you're craving something a little more exciting than a standard glass of H2O — lemons, water, and sugar together can prove to be a tad lackluster after the first pitcher or two. If you're looking for a fun way to elevate your next batch of homemade lemonade, look no further than cucumbers. Not only do cucumbers have a refreshingly bright taste, they're composed of 95% water. The combination of lemons, cucumber, water, and your favorite sweetener may prove to be the ultimate thirst-quenching beverage.

Yet, how exactly do you incorporate this crisp green produce into your favorite hot-weather drink? Here are some unique ways to customize your newfound drink of choice.