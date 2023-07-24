The Californian Origins Of The Iconic Wine Cooler

Wine coolers are one of those drinks you might make fun of, but that you secretly enjoy — no matter how much you publicly protest to the contrary. A mix of wine, fruit juice, carbonated water, and sugar? Come on, man. Everyone who drinks is here for that.

But the up-and-down history of wine coolers is more complicated than you might realize. What started as a Southern California beach drink became a multi-million dollar industry, then all but ceased to exist, then came back again, now even enjoying an international following (unsurprising, considering Europe's general love of wine).

Michael Crete, the creator of the California Cooler (the original wine cooler), was originally just making a fun drink for his friends — white wine, pineapple or grapefruit juice, club soda — while they hung out near the water's edge. But he wound up making something that significantly shifted the alcohol industry and paved the way for pretty much all pre-mixed alcoholic beverages you can now find in stores.