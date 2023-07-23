Marinate Soft Cheeses In Pickle Juice For A Fun, Tangy Kick

To marinate cheese with pickle juice, begin by sourcing a clean mason jar and filling it with the soft cheese of your choice. You'll want to mix your pickle juice with olive oil, some thinly sliced onions or shallots, and garlic in a separate bowl. Try adding a few chili pepper flakes if you like a little heat kick or a dash of lemon juice to emphasize the sourness. You can even toss in a bunch of olives and traditional pickling spices like cloves or herbs like dill. Experiment with warming the oil mix first before cooling it and adding it to the cheese to intensify the flavors. Either way, taste the marinade first and season, adjusting where it is needed. Pour this into the mason jar, seal, and give a good turn backward and forwards. Leave at least three hours to allow the flavors to intertwine with the cheese.

There is a particular myth about goat cheese and how it's only soft and strong-tasting, but there are various types of goat cheese — hard included. But opting for a softer cheese will absorb the marinade more effectively. Goat cheese is already tangy, so it works well with pickle juice, accentuating the sourness with a bit of sweetness. With mozzarella, the flavor is usually mild; as a result, it takes on the pickle juice's flavor well.