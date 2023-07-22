What Is The Best Use For Canned Butter?

Canned meats, vegetables, and fruits are known for having extended shelf lives in kitchen pantries. While less well-known, canned butter is another good option when seeking a lasting dairy product to spread over toast, add to pancakes, or incorporate into recipes. When it comes to applications, canned butter is extremely beneficial to emergency preparedness. Thanks to its extended shelf life, many preppers and survivalists include it in their emergency food stock. Canned butter is also quite useful when it comes to extended road trips and camping excursions since it can be transported without the need for refrigeration.

Beurdell, a popular brand of canned butter, is preserved by adding extra salt to the recipe prior to canning. There is no expiration date on the container, but many brands of canned butter can typically last up to three years in storage. While it must be refrigerated after opening, the product can be stored at room temperature until that time. As for stick butter, it has a much shorter lifespan, even when stored appropriately.