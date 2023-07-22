The Science Behind How Food Is Canned Before It Reaches Stores

Food canning has been a process used by humans for hundreds of years to keep meals and ingredients fresh long past their usual best-by dates. The commercial canning process, or how food gets safely loaded and locked into cans for sale, is known as "hermetically sealing." This is an airtight sealing process that does not allow any other substances into the container — including those that might lead to bacterial or fungal growth.

Food can be hermetically sealed into cans, tins, cartons, plastic containers, and various other vessels as long as the container can be cooked in a pressure cooker after being filled with the food. The pressure cooker – also called an autoclave — cooks the food to 230 to 275 degrees Fahrenheit for a sustained period of time.

After this, the food is considered commercially sterile, meaning that dangerous bacteria and spores (including and especially those that propagate botulism) have been cooked out via the heat. It can then be safely stored at room temperature for a much longer period of time than it would have otherwise. That can sometimes be up to five or more years.