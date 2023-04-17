Has The Heat Been Turned Up On Chipotle's Red Salsa?

Chipotle's chili pepper salsa prominently features chile de arbol, a fairly spicy pepper. But if they haven't changed the type of pepper they use, why does the salsa seem like it's gone from fairly hot to burning?

Chipotle has had to change the regions from which they source their chiles in response to ongoing issues with the supply chain. The chiles come from all over the world now but particularly from parts of Mexico and India. Although chilis are planted and harvested fairly uniformly, the climate in any given location can influence how spicy the peppers become. If the climate is dry enough that the pepper plants don't receive much water, they'll be spicier than normal, and with climate variations throughout the world, it's entirely possible that the chilis in these regions haven't gotten as much water as they have in the past.

A Wall Street Journal study of Chipotle's red salsa found that it typically falls between 2730 and 3420 Scoville units, around the same as Tabasco sauce or a milder jalapeño. This heat variation is normal, though. According to Eat This, Not That, Chipotle has commented on the recent salsa debacle, stating that they "use dried red chili peppers sourced seasonally from varying regions that can have a range of different heat levels."