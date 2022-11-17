Chipotle Is Celebrating The World Cup With Over $1 Million In Free Food

Chipotle customers may have to pony up a few extra bucks for guacamole on their burrito bowls, but the fast-casual chain is far from stingy. Upon the release of its first new chicken dish in 29 years last April, Sportskeeda reports that the Mexican American chain teamed up with Minecraft star Karl Jacobs to give away at least 10,000 codes for free Pollo Asado entrées.

That same month, Chipotle announced that it would bestow $1 million worth of free food to 2,000 community-nominated medical professionals in honor of National Nurses Day, per a press release. And at the start of the 2021 school year, the chain offered teachers the chance to win $599 to buy supplies for their classrooms. In 2022, it treated educators to $1 million worth of free burritos, per the New York Post. You get the point.

If you missed out or weren't eligible for Chipotle's past giveaways, another opportunity awaits. In honor of the 2022 World Cup, Chipotle plans to drop 5,000 free entrée codes every time the U.S. Men's National Team scores a goal during its upcoming international tournament. Better wear your lucky jersey.