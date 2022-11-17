Chipotle Is Celebrating The World Cup With Over $1 Million In Free Food
Chipotle customers may have to pony up a few extra bucks for guacamole on their burrito bowls, but the fast-casual chain is far from stingy. Upon the release of its first new chicken dish in 29 years last April, Sportskeeda reports that the Mexican American chain teamed up with Minecraft star Karl Jacobs to give away at least 10,000 codes for free Pollo Asado entrées.
That same month, Chipotle announced that it would bestow $1 million worth of free food to 2,000 community-nominated medical professionals in honor of National Nurses Day, per a press release. And at the start of the 2021 school year, the chain offered teachers the chance to win $599 to buy supplies for their classrooms. In 2022, it treated educators to $1 million worth of free burritos, per the New York Post. You get the point.
If you missed out or weren't eligible for Chipotle's past giveaways, another opportunity awaits. In honor of the 2022 World Cup, Chipotle plans to drop 5,000 free entrée codes every time the U.S. Men's National Team scores a goal during its upcoming international tournament. Better wear your lucky jersey.
Bowls for Goals
Chipotle announced its Bowls for Goals giveaway in a November 17 press release, which states that the brand will dole out thousands of meals for every goal scored by the U.S. Men's National Team at the 2022 World Cup, equaling up to $1 worth of food. Fans can follow along with collaborative tweets between @ChipotleTweets and @USMNT to claim free entrées by texting unique codes to 888222.
The program coincides with a brand partnership with U.S. Men's National Team stars (and Chipotle fanatics) Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie, who will be featured "behind-the-scenes content." The chain is also offering limited-time digital menu items manufactured by the players themselves. The Christian Pulisic Bowl has chicken, white rice, pinto beans, sour cream, cheese, lettuce, and guac. The Weston McKennie Bowl bulks up a bit with double chicken, white rice, extra tomatillo-red salsa, extra sour cream, cheese, lettuce, and guac.