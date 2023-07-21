Costco's Japan Food Courts Have The Beloved Onion Dispenser We All Miss

Many individuals flock to Costco for the unbeatable deal of a $1.50 hot dog and soda combo, especially as prices rise and portion sizes shrink in many supermarkets and restaurants. Unfortunately, during the pandemic, the beloved big box store had to temporarily suspend some of its most popular perks, including free samples and certain food court items and condiments. While free samples have thankfully made a comeback, the food court still looks slightly different from what most people remember. Some items have gone missing, and the condiment and toppings dispensers for hot dogs never made their triumphant return to U.S. Costcos, although one was reportedly spotted at a Costco in Japan.

A Reddit post appears to show that a Costco in Japan has what fans have been longing for in the States — the nifty onion crank that dispenses perfectly diced onions directly onto the hot dog. Although Costco members did witness the return of the beloved raw chopped white onions, it was not in the manner they expected. The onions are now available in pre-portioned cups upon request and are stored behind the counter, which some shoppers argue isn't quite the same.