The Costco Waffles That Customers Seriously Hated

While many of Costco's private label products are bona fide hits among the warehouse retail chain's members, not all can be winners. This seems to be the case with Costco's strawberry Belgian waffles, which were featured on a Costco-oriented Instagram page. While the original poster described the product as "tasty, ready to eat" and "the perfect on the go snack," most commenters did not share the sentiment. As one person stated, "These were terrible. Even my kids wouldn't eat them," which is particularly alarming, as children famously love waffles.

Another commenter found fault with the texture, describing them as "super dense" and comparing them to unappealing Christmas fruitcake. Additional criticisms touched on the sweetness of the waffles (with multiple people decrying them as too sweet), their off-putting smell, and the "chemical" flavor they exuded. Overall, the product was deemed odd and distasteful, even among people with a self-proclaimed sweet tooth. Of course, taste preferences vary greatly, which means one person's disastrous baked good could be another person's biggest snack craving.