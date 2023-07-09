Vada Pav: The Plant-Based Mumbai Street Burger Everyone Should Try Once

India is the land of flavorful food and is particularly famous for its hearty and spicy curries like chicken tikka masala and butter chicken. One food from India that you may not have tried yet and that should be added to your list is vada pav (pronounced: va-dah pow). This famous Mumbai street food is sometimes called the Bombay burger and is a completely vegetarian sandwich made with two buttered buns, a mashed potato and herb fried patty, and a delicious chutney. Chutney is the Indian word for sauce, and on vada pav, it is often made from tamarind, coconut, or coriander.

But just listing the ingredients alone won't do it justice. Vada pav is all at once spicy, creamy, buttery, sour, and rich, or as Bon Appétit puts it, "the carb-on-carb-on-carb snack of our dreams". It's no wonder that vada pav is one of the most popular street foods in India's largest metropolis.