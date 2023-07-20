If Your Kitchen Is Swarming With Gnats, Find Some Old Wine

Gnats aren't exactly welcome houseguests. Maybe they found their way in through an open window or they're attracted to some old produce you've been meaning to throw out but, no matter how they found their way here, you want those pesky little buggers out of your kitchen. The problem, however, is getting the gnats out without having to resort to using bug spray or any other sort of toxins around your food.

If you're looking to solve your pest problem the natural way, all you need is a bottle of old wine. Beer will work perfectly fine, too. Take the bottle of wine or beer and carefully pour in a few drops of dish soap. You can also pour the alcohol into a cup and then add the dish soap. Put the alcohol-soap mixture close to where you have the most gnats, such as by a window, in corners, or next to a fruit dish.

But what exactly does a bottle of old alcohol and dish soap have to do with getting rid of gnats and fruit flies? You've just built an all-natural bug trap that fruit-loving gnats won't be able to resist.