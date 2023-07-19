Eat Your Next Bowl Of Instant Ramen Cold And Thank Us Later

Having a bowl of cold noodles may sound strange to those outside of East Asian regions, where there is a history of consuming chilled dishes on hot days. Take the Korean naeng-myeon, for example. According to "Dongguksesigi", a 19th-century book recording traditional customs of Korea, this style of chilled buckwheat noodles and broth has been around for more than a hundred years, at least!

Japanese restaurants commonly serve cold soba (buckwheat noodles) or cold somen (thin wheat noodles) with delicately flavorful dashi broth for diners to dip their noodles in. But what about cold ramen? Or specifically, cold instant ramen?

While there isn't exactly a long and storied tradition of consuming cold instant ramen, it's a quick and delicious substitute for the starch component in dishes like pasta salads or noodle salads. It's especially welcome on hot summer days, when turning the stove on for longer than five minutes can make the kitchen feel almost unbearably warm.