Krispy Kreme And M&M's Are Teaming Up For 4 New Donuts
Doughnut brand Krispy Kreme is collaborating with M&M's to produce some all-new doughnuts, according to a recent press release. The collection will feature four different candy-themed snacks, all incorporating M&Ms into every bite. The special treats are available through August 6 at participating Krispy Kreme locations.
The Chocolate Candy Surprise Doughnut Filled with M&M's is coated in red icing, topped with an "m" shaped candy piece, and filled with miniature M&Ms. The Chocolate Iced Doughnut Topped with M&M's, meanwhile, features Krispy Kreme's original glazed doughnut covered in chocolate icing, which is then sprinkled with miniature M&M candies and rainbow dots. The chain is also offering a miniature version of the item for those who want a smaller sweet bite.
There's also a Peanut Butter Kreme Filled Doughnut Topped with M&M's that should satisfy fans of sweet-and-salty flavor combinations. This doughnut features a peanut butter Kreme filling and peanut butter icing on top. It's finished with rainbow dots, bits and pieces of peanut M&Ms, and a chocolate drizzle.
The doughnuts got some social media attention
One commenter on Krispy Kreme's Instagram post about the doughnuts noted that they would "definitely be trying these" despite their nearest Krispy Kreme location being over an hour's drive away. Another person had already tried one of the flavors, writing that the "M&M filled donut was terrific. Definitely want to pick it up again before it's gone."
Several commenters on both Instagram and Facebook were impressed with the addition of the M&Ms inside the filled doughnut. Krispy Kreme usually pipes Kreme or custard into its filled doughnuts. One Facebook commenter asked, "How do you get the m&ms in the donut without them melting?" Another simply said that the treat "looks neat." The doughnut may even be enticing to those who may not like the Kreme filling. "Finally, a filled doughnut I can get behind!" commented one Facebook user. On Instagram, however, one user questioned the entire reasoning behind the M&M filling, commenting, "It's a donut not a piñata. Why fill it with candy."
The doughnuts will be available to purchase at Krispy Kreme locations. Additionally, the Chocolate Iced Doughnut Topped with M&M's may be found in certain grocery stores carrying fresh-baked Krispy Kreme products.