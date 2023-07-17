Krispy Kreme And M&M's Are Teaming Up For 4 New Donuts

Doughnut brand Krispy Kreme is collaborating with M&M's to produce some all-new doughnuts, according to a recent press release. The collection will feature four different candy-themed snacks, all incorporating M&Ms into every bite. The special treats are available through August 6 at participating Krispy Kreme locations.

The Chocolate Candy Surprise Doughnut Filled with M&M's is coated in red icing, topped with an "m" shaped candy piece, and filled with miniature M&Ms. The Chocolate Iced Doughnut Topped with M&M's, meanwhile, features Krispy Kreme's original glazed doughnut covered in chocolate icing, which is then sprinkled with miniature M&M candies and rainbow dots. The chain is also offering a miniature version of the item for those who want a smaller sweet bite.

There's also a Peanut Butter Kreme Filled Doughnut Topped with M&M's that should satisfy fans of sweet-and-salty flavor combinations. This doughnut features a peanut butter Kreme filling and peanut butter icing on top. It's finished with rainbow dots, bits and pieces of peanut M&Ms, and a chocolate drizzle.