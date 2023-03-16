You Won't Be Seeing Krispy Kreme's Snacky Sweets In Grocery Stores Anymore

If there's one thing that Krispy Kreme is known for, it's doughnuts — more specifically, its glazed doughnuts. What makes Krispy Kreme's glazed doughnuts so appealing is that the chain is well-known for offering customers fresh and hot doughnuts in-store, to the point that each location boasts its own neon "hot-light" to let customers know when its glazed treats have just done baking. Nothing really says "good morning" like a warm Krispy Kreme doughnut and a cup of coffee, does it?

But Krispy Kreme, perhaps understanding that not everyone has the good fortune to come into their stores first thing in the morning to grab a doughnut, decided to branch out to the grocery store snack aisles. As a press release published by Business Wire in June 2020 reports, Krispy Kreme introduced snack-sized versions of its famous doughnuts to Walmart stores all across the country. These treats came in the form of "Mini Crullers" (bite-sized versions of the chain's glazed or blueberry crullers) and "Doughnut Bites" (doughnut holes in glazed, chocolate, and apple cinnamon varieties). While not the same as a fresh-baked Krispy Kreme doughnut, these snacks would scratch that itch for the time being.

But if Krispy Kreme doughnuts are so popular, you would think these would have become staples of the snack aisle for years to come. Why, then, is Krispy Kreme discontinuing its snacks? Ultimately, it comes down to the loss of a production facility and the launch of a new brand collaboration.