The UN Is Cutting Food Aid To Haiti By A Whopping 25%

Although some people venture to the Caribbean seeking a tropical getaway, Haitians do not have the luxurious escape travelers relish. According to the U.N. World Food Program, the country's chronic poverty, unrelenting violence, and other social-economic issues have more than 40% of its 11 million residents facing hunger. While humanitarian aid has offered some assistance to offset the difficulties, a recent announcement has the country bracing for more hardship.

U.S. World and News Report revealed that humanitarian efforts are being slashed even more due to lack of funding. The 25% aid cut will cause 100,000 people to be left without assistance. Jean-Martin Bauer, the U.N.'s World Food Program agency director for Haiti, said, "These cuts could not come at a worse time, as Haitians face a multi-layered humanitarian crisis, their lives and livelihoods upended by violence, insecurity, economic turmoil and climate shocks."

The agency seeks $121 million to fully fund the program for 2023. Currently, the plan is 16% funded. While the entire country is in crisis, a U.N. program notes that 450,000 schoolchildren directly benefit from the free meals. The one hot meal a day is not the perfect solution to food insecurity, but it is a component to offset the growing country-wide problem. Taking away that food source fuels the country's growing malnutrition issue. At present, the U.N. does not offer a funding solution.