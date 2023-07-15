The Loaf Pan Hack For Serving Homemade Ice Cream To A Crowd

The first step of this hack is to make the ice cream mixture. Feel free to use any of your favorite ice cream recipes, from mint chip to peanut butter swirl. Then use the method of your choosing — even if you're making ice cream without a machine.

Line your loaf pan with plastic wrap to make removal easier, then pour the mixture directly into the pan and smooth the top out with a spatula. Next, cover the pan with aluminum foil and poke the popsicle sticks through and into the mixture. Make sure to spread the popsicle sticks out evenly (at least 1 inch apart). Next, pop the pan in the freezer for about eight hours or overnight. When ready, take the pan out of the freezer and run it under warm water to help the mixture unstick. Then remove the popsicle block and place it on a cutting board. With a knife, evenly cut through the frozen solid block to separate it into individual popsicles, and enjoy!

For yogurt-based popsicles, which aren't just easy and healthy, but also relatively soft to cut after freezing, use around 2 cups of yogurt and a couple of tablespoons of a fruit juice of your choice. For example, orange juice and vanilla yogurt make a kind of creamsicle. To prepare the yogurt popsicle mix, add the yogurt and fruit juice to the blender and blend until frothy before adding to your loaf pan.