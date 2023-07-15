Why The Popular '80s Garbage Can-Dy Was Discontinued

Although plenty of people love to indulge in what may be classified as junk food, no one wants to eat actual garbage. However, one popular candy in the 1980s decided to play on that association a bit. Garbage Can-dy blurred the lines between trash and treat when it was first introduced in the mid-1970s.

The candy was sold in plastic, garbage can-shaped containers. The inner pellets were made of compressed fruit-flavored sugar, similar in consistency to Pez. The sweets were shaped like items typically found in garbage cans: fish bones, old shoes, dog bones, and soda bottles.

However, it seemed there wasn't a large enough market of adults who wanted to eat things shaped like garbage. Although the candies may have been a hit with children, the small demographic they appealed to wasn't enough to keep the brand alive. In 1996, Topps closed its Pennsylvania manufacturing plant, which produced the candy.