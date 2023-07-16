Taiwanese Soy Paste Is A Game-Changing Oyster Sauce Alternative

As many cooks appreciate, building umami in a dish can lead to a blissful dining experience. With Taiwanese soy paste, however, it is more than a non-fish alternative to oyster sauce. It can be used in both sweet and savory recipes.

While Taiwanese restaurants might use the pungent brown condiment in a variety of dishes, the home cook could easily appreciate its flavor benefits in a stir fry. The combination of cooking liquids with the thicker Taiwanese soy paste creates a supple sauce that coats all the ingredients. Allowing all the flavors to meld together, the composed bite hits every flavor note.

Vegetable dishes are another popular choice. From boosting bland broccoli to creating an enticing sheen on green beans this handle little paste will enhance the blandest of veggies — you may even get your children to eat them! Given the syrupy texture, however, a little added liquid with the paste can loosen the consistency for a more even coating.

In a sweet application, the salty flavor can highlight sweetness or contrast other spices, similar to how some bakers use miso and soy in their dessert recipes. Although baking ratios would need to be considered, the umami boost could keep the dessert from becoming too sweet.

Although Taiwanese soy paste might not be as common on the American dining table as it is in its homeland, cooks may want to explore the flavor possibilities that the condiment offers. It could become their must-have secret ingredient.