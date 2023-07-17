Here's How Long A Homemade Meat Pie Will Last In The Fridge

Like all food safety in the kitchen, it's important to understand the repercussions of poor cooling times or storage. Staphylococcus aureus is a bacteria found in meat pies that haven't been stored properly, which can cause uncomfortable symptoms, such as vomiting or cramps if consumed. Be aware that mini meat pies will cool faster than large ones and could be transferred earlier to the refrigerator. Set a timer to remind you when to put the pie in the fridge, and label all leftovers in the fridge (and freezer) with the date they went into storage.

If it's a scorching, humid day, these conditions may impact the temperatures in your kitchen. Be reactive to these scenarios and monitor how your pies are cooling. If in doubt, measure the temperatures of the pies and ensure they fall within FDA cooling guidelines to refrigerate within two hours of removing your meat pie from the oven.

If you're wondering how uncooked meat pies can be stored, they are best placed straight into an airtight container and into the freezer. Uncooked frozen meat pies can last up to two months in the freezer. While they could be stored longer, they will start losing their texture, flavor, and color. An additional tip, they can also be cooked frozen, with no need to thaw.

The next time you cook a delicious homemade meat pie, consider when and how you store it. Your body will thank you in the long run.