The Controversial Hack That May Just Yield The Crispiest Fried Chicken

If you're the type of person who believes that fried chicken can never be crispy enough, you're bound to be interested in TikTok's latest food hack. A recent clip features a technique that involves dipping a piece of chicken into water after breading it to make it ultra-crispy. In the video, a person is seen dredging the chicken in seasoning and flour before dunking it into a small glass of water. The chicken leg then heads to the hot oil and is joined by another piece that has not received the water bath treatment.

Upon taking both pieces of chicken out of the oil, the poster claimed that the skin on the water-dunked chicken was lighter than the other drumstick, and additionally described the conventionally prepared chicken as "perfect." However, both pieces appear uniformly crispy, and the poster found no significant differences during his subsequent taste test. Like lots of cooking tips gleaned from TikTok and other viral sources, it appears that your mileage may vary if you choose to experiment with the latest fried chicken hack.