Texas Roadhouse, Jollibee Named Fastest Growing Restaurants Brands Of 2023

Texas Roadhouse has been named the quickest growing restaurant brand, and fast-food restaurant Jollibee is a close second, according to the 2023 "Restaurants 25" report from Brand Finance, a top brand consultancy that estimates the total financial value of various brands.

The report discovered that the Texas Roadhouse brand has gone up in value by 56% this year and estimates that it's worth $2.3 billion. This number makes the steakhouse the quickest-expanding restaurant that is included in the ranking. Currently, there are 700 Texas Roadhouse locations; within the next several years, the brand hopes to operate at least 900 locations.

The report found that Filipino fast-food chain Jollibee is the next quickest growing restaurant brand, with its value rising by 53% this year. The restaurant's success has been evident; in 2018, Jollibee even opened a store in Manhattan. Brand Finance estimates that the chain is worth $1.6 billion. The report said that after the pandemic, the brand began gaining more traction in the U.S. The restaurant hopes to open at least 500 more stores in the next several years and to compete with other major fast-food brands such as McDonald's and KFC.