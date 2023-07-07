Here's How You Can Score Free Dippin' Dots On National Ice Cream Day

Attention all ice cream lovers: you're going to want to mark your calendars for Sunday, July 16. That is National Ice Cream Day, and deals on some of your favorite summer treats are imminent. One such promotion comes from an ice cream company that uses intense science to create its products. If you're a big fan of Dippin' Dots, this one's for you.

In a press release, Dippin' Dots announced a special offer in honor of National Ice Cream Day, and it's not exactly insignificant. The brand is serving up free ice cream to its fans, and no purchase is necessary. Participating Dippin' Dots locations will be giving away one free mini cup of the flavor of your choice on July 16. The one small caveat? Free ice cream is only being offered during a small two-hour window, and each store will have its own giveaway hours. So make sure to call ahead or pop into your local Dippin' Dots kiosk or store to know for sure when to come in. If you want to see if a store near you is included in the deal, you can check out the store locator on the company's website.

A free ice cream giveaway is undoubtedly a treat. However, that's not all the brand has planned to commemorate the holiday.