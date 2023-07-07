Here's How You Can Score Free Dippin' Dots On National Ice Cream Day
Attention all ice cream lovers: you're going to want to mark your calendars for Sunday, July 16. That is National Ice Cream Day, and deals on some of your favorite summer treats are imminent. One such promotion comes from an ice cream company that uses intense science to create its products. If you're a big fan of Dippin' Dots, this one's for you.
In a press release, Dippin' Dots announced a special offer in honor of National Ice Cream Day, and it's not exactly insignificant. The brand is serving up free ice cream to its fans, and no purchase is necessary. Participating Dippin' Dots locations will be giving away one free mini cup of the flavor of your choice on July 16. The one small caveat? Free ice cream is only being offered during a small two-hour window, and each store will have its own giveaway hours. So make sure to call ahead or pop into your local Dippin' Dots kiosk or store to know for sure when to come in. If you want to see if a store near you is included in the deal, you can check out the store locator on the company's website.
A free ice cream giveaway is undoubtedly a treat. However, that's not all the brand has planned to commemorate the holiday.
More National Ice Cream Day deals from Dippin' Dots
Now, if the big day rolls around and you simply can't bear the summer heat (or you just can't make it in person), you can also make an online order of Dippin' Dots on National Ice Cream Day for a small discount. If you order ice cream through the company's website using code NICD23, you'll receive 20% off.
This isn't the first time Dippin' Dots has offered its customers a freebie on National Ice Cream Day. In fact, these deals happen every year, and this same campaign was even used in 2022.
If you're not familiar with what Dippin' Dots has to offer, some of the brand's most popular ice cream flavors include the colorful Rainbow Ice, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, and Cookies n' Cream. If you're craving something a little different than the norm, there are more than a few fans of the Banana Split ice cream, Blue Raspberry ice, and the Cool Mint Crunch. Flavors vary per location, so check with your local store before setting your heart on a specific offering. And if you're looking to take advantage of the online discount instead, many of these same flavors are available through the website, too.