The Dish From Guy Fieri's New Restaurant He Would Love To Feature On Triple D

Guy Fieri's Flavortown Sports Kitchen opened on July 7 at Horseshoe Las Vegas. The menu includes a spread of different dishes, like burgers, ribs, fish and chips, salads, and more. But when it comes to choosing one standout dish from the menu, Fieri had a clear answer.

When a Daily Meal representative asked the chef which dish would most likely be featured on his long-running show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" if the restaurant were profiled, Fieri responded that he'd choose the Quesa-birria Mexican Pizza, calling it "funky and awesome."

The dish starts with a cheese-crusted quesadilla, topped with braised beef, pico de gallo, crumbled cotija cheese, and a cilantro-lime crema. A birria consomé (the beef's braising liquid) is also served on the side for a little extra flavor with every dip.

Fieri wanted to include birria — which he called "the Mexican French dip" — when planning the menu. But he said at the opening that the dish needed "a little fat" added to it, which was the inspiration for combining the birria with the pizza part of the dish. "We said, why don't we just kind of put all of our favorite things together." That necessary richness comes into play in the form of the cheese and other toppings from the Mexican pizza.