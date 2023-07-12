The Reason Wonka Candy Donutz Were Discontinued So Soon

The Willy Wonka Candy Company might ring a bell if you're old enough. Unfortunately, not all good things are meant to last, and the same can be said for the confectionery brand that once bore the beloved character's name. As a result, although some of the sweets it produced are still around, such as Laffy Taffy, Runts, or Nerds, they are currently being manufactured by the Ferrara Candy Company and no longer carry the Wonka moniker. However, for every item you can still find in stores, there are just as many discontinued candy products — like Wonka Candy Donutz.

For those in the know, the chocolate truffle-esque candy donut topped with an assortment of rainbow sprinkles was a fitting promotional treat offered by the brand (at the time, owned by Nestlé) ahead of the 2005 live adaption premiere of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory." Yet, to understand why the confection is no longer sold, you have to learn the origins of the original manufacturers, what happened to them, and how poor sales volume played a part in its demise.