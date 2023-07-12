We Finally Know A Hack For Getting Bottles Out Of Those Annoying Plastic Rings

If you've had a bottled or canned beverage before, you're familiar with the plastic rings that often come with them. These rings, used to keep the bottles or cans together for purchasing purposes, are typically seen as an inconvenience at best and an environmental hazard at worst. Most people either yank the beverages through the plastic holes, which takes effort and leaves dangerous rings that animals might get caught in, or use something sharp to snip the plastic, which requires you to have scissors or another snipping implement.

Fret not: TikToker @HelloRickyG has documented a hack that makes quick work of those plastic rings in a single motion. On the side of the rings, there should be a pull tab you can grab. Hold it firmly and yank it back, and you should have easy access to your drinks. The TikTok in question has more than 50k likes and hundreds of comments expressing shock over not knowing this trick sooner.