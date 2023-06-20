Opening Your Canned Soda With A Pull Tab Used To Be A Risky Business

Though most of us think of the soda can as having a pretty straightforward design, going far back enough, this near-ubiquitous beverage item looked quite different. Carbonated beverages weren't always sold in cans, but it does seem safe to say that most readers will struggle to remember when canned beer and soda weren't readily available. By the middle of the 20th century, these aluminum cans were everywhere. They offer a cheap, practical, and convenient method of packaging, transporting, and consuming carbonated beverages. This, however, didn't stop a certain crucial component of these aluminum cans from becoming, at least somewhat, a public health hazard.

By the mid-1960s, the "pop top" had become common for canned carbonated beverages. The pop top wasn't too different from today's tab openers, except for one crucial difference. After cracking open the soda, the tab was to be pulled back further, with the triangular wedge of aluminum removed entirely and discarded. As many of us would guess, these discarded aluminum wedges were a litter nuisance. They were abundantly present on the ground of public spaces like beaches, where they often waited just under the sand to slice up the feet of summertime swimmers and frolickers.